Exclusive: Shocking over budget for Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s next offering Pushpa is in the final stages of shoot and two songs are left pending to be shot. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are collaborating for the third time and Pushpa is a packed action entertainer. The initial budget of the film was said to be around Rs 170 crores. Most of the shoot happened outdoors and hundreds of cast, crew members are present on the sets on a regular basis. Sukumar who carves his product to perfection could not have a control on the film’s budget.

With the number of working days increased and coronavirus pandemic hitting the nation, the budget is said to have increased by Rs 40 crores for now. This is turning out to be a stress for the production house Mythri Movie Makers. The biggest challenge ahead is the Hindi release. The makers have to spend a bomb on the promotions and release the Hindi version as Allu Arjun’s films did not head for a theatrical release till date. There are a couple of distributors ready to release the Hindi version but Mythri Movie Makers will have to bear the complete expenses.

The post-production work and the dubbing work are happening at a fast pace for now and the film will release on December 17th. Allu Arjun is also in plans to promote the film aggressively in North and his team hired a couple of top Bollywood agencies to promote Pushpa. On the whole, Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1) will not be a profitable venture for the production house before the release because of the heaping up budget and the Hindi release. The film has to perform exceptionally well in all the territories to recover the investments. Both Allu Arjun and Sukumar are committed for the second part and the shoot commences next year.