Aha 2.0: 8 New Films and 10 Originals lined up

Telugu digital platform Aha is slowly gaining subscribers despite tough competition from giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime. Collecting the feedback from the viewers, some crucial technical changes are made for Aha and the subscribers can now watch the content on 4K. Aha 2.0 event took place in a grand manner in Hyderabad last night and the investors, promoters, celebrities along with the team of Aha attended the event. Aha 2.0 unveiled that there would be 8 new Digital premieres in the coming days along with 10 originals produced by the Telugu digital platform.

Most Eligible Bachelor, Lakshya, Manchi Rojulochaie, DJ Tillu, Romantic, Anubhavinchu Raja, Pushpaka Vimanam and Ghani are the films that will be premiered on Aha in the next few months. Among the originals, Aha will stream Senapathi, Bhama Kalapam, 3 Roses, Anya’s Tutorial, Adulting, It’s Not a Love Story, Seghu Talkies, Intinti Ramayanam, Qubool Hai, Sarkaar and Unstoppable that are getting ready. Aha CEO Allu Aravind also said that the subscribers have got doubled in the past one year and thanked everyone for the constant support.