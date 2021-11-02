Is Vemulawada bypoll next in Telangana?

Bypolls in Telangana are generating a lot of political heat not just in the state but in the entire country as the ruling TRS and opposition BJP, Congress are fighting these bypolls as if they are general elections.

After TRS came to power for second term in December 2018, four Assembly bypolls came in Huzurnagar (October 2019), Dubbak (November 2020), Nagarjunasagar (April 2021) and Huzurabad (November 2021).

TRS won Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar bypolls with a good majority while BJP won Dubbak with a think majority and Huzurabad with a good majority.

Speculations are rife in political circles that Telangana will witness one more Assembly bypoll very soon.

It is expected that TRS Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh who landed in German citizenship case which is pending in Telangana High Court is expected to face disqualification anytime soon as charges of Ramesh possessing daul citizenship will be proved.

This will result in Vemulawada seat falling vacant forcing another bypoll in Telangana.

The BJP Telangana unit already declared that it will defeat TRS in Vemulawada bypoll and take its strength in Assembly to four.