Ravi Teja’s Crime Thriller?

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is done with the shoot of Mass Jathara and the film is hitting the screens on October 31st. The trailer has to generate the needed buzz for the film. Ravi Teja is currently in Spain shooting for his next film which is a comic entertainer directed by Kishore Tirumala. Rumored to be titled

Bharta Mahashayulaku Vignyapthi, the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release. The shoot of this film will be completed before the end of this month.

Ravi Teja has given his nod for Shiva Nirvana for an interesting film. This untitled film is said to be a crime thriller that Ravi Teja has never attempted in the recent years. Impressed with the narration, Ravi Teja has given his nod and the shoot commences in November. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Shiva Nirvana is finalizing the actors and technicians. More details will be announced very soon.