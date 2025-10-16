x
Home > Politics

PM Modi’s Andhra Pradesh Visit: Key Highlights and Live Updates

Published on October 16, 2025 by nethra

PM Modi’s Andhra Pradesh Visit: Key Highlights and Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Andhra Pradesh today. During his day-long visit, Prime Minister will offer prayers at the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam, before inaugurating a series of development projects worth ₹13,430 crore across various sectors. As part of the visit, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Drone City. The state government has rolled out tight security arrangements for the visit, especially across Kurnool and Nandyal districts, with over 7,500 police personnel deployed on the ground.

PM’s Itinerary

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at Kurnool Airport at 9:50 a.m. by a special aircraft. From there, he will proceed by helicopter to Sunnipenta Helipad, before travelling by road to Srisailam. At 10:55 a.m., Modi will reach the temple and offer prayers from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., performing rituals to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba.

At 12:05 p.m., he will depart to visit the Sri Shivaji Inspiration Centre, followed by a short rest at the Bhramaramba Guest House. Later, around 1:40 p.m., the Prime Minister will leave by helicopter for Kurnool, where he will arrive by 2:30 p.m.

Live Updates

Live Updates 01:10 PM After the temple visit, Modi also toured the Shivaji Inspiration Center, appreciated the management and facilities.

Live Updates 12:10 PM At Kurnool airport, Prime Minister Modi shared a light-hearted moment with Lokesh, joking that he has lost a lot of weight.

Live Updates 11:50 AM Prime Minister Modi offered special prayers to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba.

Live Updates 3 Prime Minister Modi will hold a public meeting on 400 acres of land and is expected to draw around 3 lakh people. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for 16 development projects worth ₹13,430 crore. The main event area will cover 50 acres, while 12 parking zones will be spread across 360 acres. Authorities have arranged nearly 7,000 buses to manage the crowd.

Live Updates 2 Prime Minister Modi is heading to Srisailam by a military helicopter, and accompanying by CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. The Prime Minister will perform special prayers at Srisailam.

Live Updates 1 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister will visit the Srisailam Mallikarjuna Swamy temple shortly.

