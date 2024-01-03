Ravi Teja’s Eagle out of Sankranthi Race

Spread the love

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is all set to test his luck with Eagle, a stylish action thriller directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film was announced for January 13th release but the latest update says that the film is out of Sankranthi race. The makers failed to seal the non-theatrical rights of the film. The trailer also failed to generate the needed buzz on Eagle. As per the update, the makers will announce the new release date very soon and they decided not to release the film in a hurry. The non-theatrical rights of Eagle will be closed if a new release date is locked.

Eagle is shot in Poland and Hyderabad. Kavya Thapar is the leading lady and People Media Factory are the producers. Ravi Teja recently commenced the shoot of Mr Bachchan in the direction of Harish Shankar and the film will release this year.