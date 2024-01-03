Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the Remake Deal?

Spread the love

Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are teaming up for the third time and this time it is a remake. The film titled Mr Bachchan is the remake of Hindi film Raid. The shoot started recently and it will be concluded in quick schedules. Asian Suniel acquired the remake rights of Raid long ago. Now, People Media Factory, the producers of Mr Bachchan bought the remake rights for Rs 2 crores.

Apart from this, they will share 20 percent profits with Asian Suniel which is a handsome deal. Considering the combo of Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar, Mr Bachchan will leave the makers in profit of Rs 20 crores (estimated). Then, Asian Suniel will make Rs 4 crores more. He would pocket Rs 6 crores minimum on Mr Bachchan without any financial stress for now. Harish Shankar has planned things on a tight budget and the shoot will complete before summer.