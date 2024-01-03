Prabhas confirms the genre of Maruthi’s Film

Spread the love

Prabhas signed a film in the direction of Maruthi and an official announcement of the project was made after several schedules of the film were completed. After the release of Salaar, Prabhas resumed the shoot of Maruthi’s film. He revealed that his next film with Maruthi is a horror film. Raja Deluxe is the title considered for this horror film and an official announcement will be made soon.

Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady and the other two heroines will be announced soon. People Media Factory are the producers of this film that will release this year. Prabhas is also shooting for Kalki 2898 AD in the direction of Nag Ashwin and the film too will release this year.