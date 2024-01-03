Jagan asks people to be wary of TDP, JS

Spread the love

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon people to be wary of the gimmicks and conspiracies of opposition parties that are planning to have unholy electoral alliances and create divisions in families for political gains.

Addressing a huge public meeting after formally launching the upgraded Rs. 3000 monthly social pension distribution at the RMC Grounds here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked people not to be carried away by the false election promises of TDP and Jana Sena.

Affirming that he is happy to see smiles growing on pensioners’ faces every year, he said, the government is spending Rs 1968 crore every month on social pensions, and volunteers, irrespective of public holidays, are working hard to distribute pensions at sun-rise on first of every month to keep pensioners happy.

The government has been implementing the pension scheme in full transparency irrespective of the caste, creed and political affiliations unlike the TDP rule that determined the beneficiaries through the corrupt Janma Bhoomi Committees which favoured its supporters.

The Chief Minister asked people to see the difference between now and TDP rule during which there were no schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aasara, Kapu Nestam, Netanna Nestam, Vahana Mitra, EBC Nestam, Jagananna Thodu and Jagananna Chedodu and said Government spent Rs 2,46,000 crore on the DBT welfare schemes in the last 55 months.

Objecting to the actor’s complaint to the Centre on construction of houses for the poor, he said, it has only exposed the hypocrisy of the actor-turned politician.

From Ichhapuram to Kuppam, Jagan mark of administration is tangible in every village in secretariats, volunteer system, distribution of ration and pension at door step, RBKs, village clinics, transformation of schools under Nadu-Nedu, class room digitalisation, English medium, YSR Aarogyasri, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha and scores of other schemes.

He also virtually inaugurated a slew of development works worth Rs 109 crore besides unveiling the mega pension cheque and platinum award presented to the State Government by the SKOCH for implementing the pension scheme efficiently and transparently.