x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan asks people to be wary of TDP, JS

Published on January 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Jagan asks people to be wary of TDP, JS

Spread the love

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon people to be wary of the gimmicks and conspiracies of opposition parties that are planning to have unholy electoral alliances and create divisions in families for political gains.
Addressing a huge public meeting after formally launching the upgraded Rs. 3000 monthly social pension distribution at the RMC Grounds here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked people not to be carried away by the false election promises of TDP and Jana Sena.
Affirming that he is happy to see smiles growing on pensioners’ faces every year, he said, the government is spending Rs 1968 crore every month on social pensions, and volunteers, irrespective of public holidays, are working hard to distribute pensions at sun-rise on first of every month to keep pensioners happy.
The government has been implementing the pension scheme in full transparency irrespective of the caste, creed and political affiliations unlike the TDP rule that determined the beneficiaries through the corrupt Janma Bhoomi Committees which favoured its supporters.
The Chief Minister asked people to see the difference between now and TDP rule during which there were no schemes like Amma Vodi, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Aasara, Kapu Nestam, Netanna Nestam, Vahana Mitra, EBC Nestam, Jagananna Thodu and Jagananna Chedodu and said Government spent Rs 2,46,000 crore on the DBT welfare schemes in the last 55 months.
Objecting to the actor’s complaint to the Centre on construction of houses for the poor, he said, it has only exposed the hypocrisy of the actor-turned politician.
From Ichhapuram to Kuppam, Jagan mark of administration is tangible in every village in secretariats, volunteer system, distribution of ration and pension at door step, RBKs, village clinics, transformation of schools under Nadu-Nedu, class room digitalisation, English medium, YSR Aarogyasri, Jagananna Arogya Suraksha and scores of other schemes.
He also virtually inaugurated a slew of development works worth Rs 109 crore besides unveiling the mega pension cheque and platinum award presented to the State Government by the SKOCH for implementing the pension scheme efficiently and transparently.

Next AP wins six awards at national level in One District One Product Previous Prabhas confirms the genre of Maruthi’s Film
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Most Read

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Related Articles

Prabhas Birthday Special Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot