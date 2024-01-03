x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP wins six awards at national level in One District One Product

Published on January 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

AP wins six awards at national level in One District One Product

Spread the love

Principal Secretary of the State Industries and Commerce Department (Handloom, Textiles), K Sunitha, said that AP has proved its uniqueness in the recognition of One District One Product (ODOP) undertaken by the government of India.

Being a leader in innovative sectors, AP submitted 26 applications from textiles, handicrafts, handloom, fisheries and industrial sectors and 14 products were shortlisted. Sunitha said that while 6 awards went to our state, two districts got gold medals. Applications were received from a total of 538 districts across the country, out of which 64 products were shortlisted. Finally, all the districts of the country received 10 awards and it is a matter of pride that six of them are from Andhra Pradesh.

The main objective of this program is to promote the socio-economic development of all the districts of the country by selecting one product from each district and providing branding and wide publicity. Uppada Jamdhani sarees of Kakinada district, Araku coffee of Alluri Sitarama Raju district won gold medals, ponduru cotton sarees of Srikakulam district and Gadwala sarees from district of Kurnool bagged bronze medals.

Madanapalle Pattu of Annamaiya District and Mangalagiri Handloom Sarees of Guntur District got special mention. The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry announced the list of awardees on Wednesday.

Sunitha stated that receiving ODOP awards for five handloom products is proof of the efforts of the state government in supporting handloom. She said that the Andhra Pradesh government is taking many measures to support the handloom workers and under the Netanna Nestham scheme, 81,783 handloom families are getting Rs 969.77 crore with the aid of each Rs 24,000.

Subsidized yarn facility for weavers through NHDC, marketing of handloom garments through APCO, cash credit facility to primary handloom weaver’s cooperative societies for cloth production and marketing through District Cooperative Central Banks.

Next Sharmila meets Jagan, invites him for her son’s wedding Previous Jagan asks people to be wary of TDP, JS
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Amaravati drone show
image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Most Read

image
Amaravati Drone Summit Makes History: Breaks 5 Guinness World Records
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words

Related Articles

Prabhas Birthday Special Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot