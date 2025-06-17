x
Ravi Teja's Interesting Deal for his Next

Published on June 17, 2025

Ravi Teja's Interesting Deal for his Next

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is not much bothered about the success and failures of his films. He has been demanding big remuneration. But with the ongoing crisis and financial stress, the producers are not ready to pay big remunerations. Ravi Teja has signed an entertainer directed by Kishore Tirumala and the shoot of the film commenced yesterday in Hyderabad. A massive house set was constructed and a major portion of the shoot will happen in this set.

Ravi Teja has allocated bulk dates and the talkie part will be completed in 50 working days with small breaks between the schedules. The makers have decided to wrap up the shoot in the planned budget. Ravi Teja has opted out to cut down his remuneration and he will take a share in the profits. He has been demanding Rs 20 crores remuneration per film but he decided to share the profits for Kishore Tirumal’s film. This is because of the film’s budget and the working days.

Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer and this entertainer is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. Anarkali is the title considered for the film. Ravi Teja wrapped up Mass Jathara and the film is announced for August 27th release.

