CBN’s swift reaction over Kuppam incident

The callous treatment of a woman hailing from Narayanapuram village in Kuppam mandal of Andhra Pradesh drew the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who immediately ordered a stern action against the wrongdoers. The incident came to light earlier on Tuesday when several videos and images surfaced on social media, triggering widespread outrage from all quarters.

As per reports, a woman named Sirisha was tied to a tree and humiliated in public for failing to clear the debts incurred by her husband who was since absconding after taking hand loans from several people in the village. When she visited the village to collect a certificate on Monday, she was assaulted in front of many onlookers. The incident sparked outright condemnation and demanded a stringent action against the culprits.

As Kuppam is Chandrababu Naidu’s home constituency, the opposition YSR Congress party tried to corner him by holding him responsible for failing to protect the dignity of women. Within no time, Naidu took stock of the situation and swiftly reacted over it. He immediately directed the Chittor Superintendent of Police to punish those who of guilty of this crime.

According to latest reports, Chandrababu Naidu also extended financial assistance of 5 lakhs to the victim and assured her all kind of support. He also. promised that the government will take care of the education and other expenses of her three kids. As soon as the incident came out, Jagan Mohan Reddy and his supporters tried their best to politicize the matter and put Chandrababu in a tight spot. But, Naidu has responded promptly and gave a befitting reply in his style.