Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Neha Shetty’s Ocean eyes and sunset skies
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Glamour Doll Look
Laya Spotted In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Swasika In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Trailer Launch Event
Ramya Ramakrishna stunning in her photoshoot
Allu Arjun Spotted at Kalina Airport
Shalini Pandey Jaw Opening Look
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Wedding Anniversary
Mehreen Pirzada Shot With Motorolain Razr
Home > Movie News

Netflix mounting pressure on Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Published on June 17, 2025 by swathy

Netflix mounting pressure on Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda’s next big film titled Kingdom is getting delayed due to various reasons. For now, Anirudh is currently working on the final score of the film and the copy will be ready very soon. The makers have sealed the digital deal for Netflix and the digital giant is now mounting pressure on the makers of Kingdom. The film has to release on July 25th as per the recent meeting and developments. Netflix is not in a mood to push the film’s theatrical release further and the streaming date is scheduled.

The makers will now have to release Kingdom on July 25th. The only big constraint for the team is the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. If Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases on July 18th, Kingdom will have a smooth and comfortable release on July 25th. Else there would be several headaches. Kingdom is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. S Naga Vamsi is the producer and Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine in Kingdom.

