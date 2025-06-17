Netflix mounting pressure on Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom

Vijay Deverakonda’s next big film titled Kingdom is getting delayed due to various reasons. For now, Anirudh is currently working on the final score of the film and the copy will be ready very soon. The makers have sealed the digital deal for Netflix and the digital giant is now mounting pressure on the makers of Kingdom. The film has to release on July 25th as per the recent meeting and developments. Netflix is not in a mood to push the film’s theatrical release further and the streaming date is scheduled.

The makers will now have to release Kingdom on July 25th. The only big constraint for the team is the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu. If Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases on July 18th, Kingdom will have a smooth and comfortable release on July 25th. Else there would be several headaches. Kingdom is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. S Naga Vamsi is the producer and Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine in Kingdom.