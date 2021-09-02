Ravi Teja’s Khiladi aims Diwali Release

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s next upcoming ‘Khiladi’ is going to have a theatrical release. As per updates, Ramesh Varma’s directional venture is going to hit screens for Diwali. The shoot of the film reached the final stages and was initially planned for summer release this year. But due to the pandemic, Khiladi got postponed and finally going to hit screens for Diwali. An official announcement will be made soon.

There are speculations about the film releasing on OTT platforms by missing its theatrical release which was trashed out by the makers. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi are the female leads. Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Niktin Dheer and Anasuya Bharadwaj will be seen in other crucial roles. Khiladi is bankrolled jointly by Pen Movies and A Studios LLP. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer for Khiladi. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Ramarao On Duty that will release next year.