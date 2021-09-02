Bheemla Nayak Title Song : A Folk Melody

On the occasion of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak released the first single which happens to be the title number. Bheemla Nayak title song is a folk melody that is composed in a different style by Thaman. Bheemla Nayak title song is not a massy number but it will impress the fans and it could offer a treat for his hardcore fans. Ramajogaiah Sastry’s lyrics stand out in the song and they are rhymed well. The song bets on the characterization of Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak. Thaman takes a different path right from the music to the vocals.

The shoot is happening in Hyderabad and Rana Daggubati will be seen in the other lead role. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and Bheemla Nayak will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022. Nithya Menen is the leading lady and Pawan essays the role of a powerful cop in the film. The shooting portions of Bheemla Nayak are expected to be wrapped up by October and Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu from November.