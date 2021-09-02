Tatvamasi Motion Poster: Witness The Euphoria Of Vengeance

Ishan who made his debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Rogue will play the lead role alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in an action and revenge drama that will mark directorial debut of writer Ramana Gopisetti.

Tatvamasi is the title and the poster looks interesting. Concept-centric motion poster briefs us about the film’s theme. The statement, “Witness The Euphoria Of Vengeance”, hint the film will be a revenge drama with a unique plot. Tatvamasi is a Pan India project to be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

According to Advaita Vedanta, it is absolute equality of ‘Tat’, the Ultimate Truth or Brahman and ‘Tvam’, The Self or The Atman. Tatvamasi decodes to I am that.

Sam CS scores music, while Shyam K Naidu is the cinematographer. Produced by RES Entertainment LLP, the film’s regular shoot commences soon.