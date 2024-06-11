Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan Release Date

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja and talented director Harish Shankar are teaming up for the third time for Mr Bachchan, the remake of Bollywood superhit film Raid. The shoot of the film reached the final stages and the post-production work is happening at a faster pace. With a lot of films lined up in August, the team is in plans to release the film in September. The makers are considering a September 27th release for Mr Bachchan and an official announcement will be made as per the completion of the shoot and the post-production work.

Bhagyashri Borse is making her Tollywood debut and she is paired up beside Ravi Teja in Mr Bachchan. Ravi Teja plays an honest government official who is against corruption. Mr Bachchan is shot in Lucknow, Karaikudi and Hyderabad. Mickey J Meyer is the music composer of Mr Bachchan and People Media Factory are the producers. An official announcement will be made about the release date of Mr Bachchan.