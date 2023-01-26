Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura Glimpse: Stylish Thriller Loading

Advertisement

Mass Maharaj will next be seen in Ravanasura, an action thriller that is directed by Sudheer Varma. Marking the birthday of Ravi Teja, the glimpse of Ravanasura is out and it is super stylish. The background score is haunting and the visuals are a treat. Ravi Teja plays a role with negative shades and ‘Heroes Don’t Exist’ is the tagline. Ravi Teja is spotted lighting a cigar in the glimpse. Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah and Megha Akash are the leading ladies in Ravanasura.

Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Works are the producers and the shooting portions are wrapped up. The post-production work of the film is currently happening and the film is announced for April 7th release across the globe. Harshavardhan Rameshwar, Bheems Ceciroleo are scoring the music for this thriller. The glimpse is impressive and it brings good expectations on the film.