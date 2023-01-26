Critically acclaimed actor in Venky’s Next

Victory Venkatesh will be seen in an action thriller and it would be a pan-Indian attempt. Sailesh Kolanu is on board to direct this big-budget film and the shooting formalities will commence soon. The film titled Saindhav has been announced yesterday and it got launched with a pooja ceremony today. Critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing a crucial role and he signed the film. The makers made an announcement about the same today.

A major portion of the film’s budget is allocated for the action episodes. The makers also spent lavishly on the test shoot and the glimpse is out. Venky looks in a grey look with a thick beard. The heroine is finalized and Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music. Venkat Boyanapally’s Niharika Entertainment are the producers. The film will have a December release across the globe.