Real challenges for pan-Indian projects ahead

Maharashtra is completely shattered due to the second wave of coronavirus and the state is heading for a lockdown for 15 days. It would take months for the state to recover and the theatres across the North Indian belt are shut mostly. Though some of the biggies announced their release plans for summer, they had to change them because of second wave of coronavirus. Coming to Tollywood and South, movies like Radhe Shyam, KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Liger and Pushpa are in the pan Indian race in the coming months.

As of now, the makers of these projects are puzzled as they are not clear about when the North Indian circuits would reopen the theatres. Even if the theatres are open, there would be a heap of Hindi films heading for release and it is tough to get a comfortable solo release date for the announced pan-Indian projects. A clarity will be attained soon.