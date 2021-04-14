BJP ultimate campaign to stop TDP in Tirupati

In the face of rising odds, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have started desperate measures in the Tirupati bypoll. They have begun a bitter campaign against the Telugu Desam Party. The BJP AP unit has started urging the voters not to vote for the TDP since it is a sinking party. The BJP’s argument is that the TDP has already lost its existence in Telangana and now it is going to lose its existence in Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP’s latest twist to its campaign obviously comes from the fact that it is failing to catch up in the campaign. From the beginning, the BJP AP leaders’ dream is to push the TDP to the third place by grabbing the second place in Tirupati. That is not happening at the ground level. On the other hand, the polarisation of the Hindu votes is also not happening in a big way. It became a huge dampener.

BJP AP leaders put their hopes on the Jagan regime to suppress the voice of Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders. However, a variety of factors including the anti-incumbency feeling are benefitting the TDP but not the BJP.

The BJP is asking the voters not to vote for a losing TDP. However, it is not able to convince the voters how it is going to win the Tirupati seat when it is not even able to make the temple attacks an election issue.