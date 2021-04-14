Coronavirus makes space for small films

A bunch of films featuring stars and young actors are slated for release in Telugu during April and May. The summer was completely jam-packed with releases and the second wave of coronavirus changed the massive plans badly. Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab released last Friday and the film is raking decent revenues all over. With the wave of cases increasing on a regular basis, all the summer releases stand postponed for now. There are several small-budget films that are waiting for a theatrical release from some time.

With all the releases getting postponed, April and May would witness several small budget films hitting the screens. Teja Sajja’s Ishq is already announced for April 23rd release and some other filmmakers are planning their release. Vishwak Sen’s Paagal may have its theatrical release as per the plan. Sundeep Kishan’s Gully Rowdy too may have its release in May. Along with these, several small films are planned for May release and the announcements will be made in the coming weeks. It would be a good opportunity for small films to rake decent revenues if they have impressive and interesting content.