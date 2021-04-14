Ravi Teja heading for one more Risk

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja who was low in his career tested his luck with Krack this year during the coronavirus pandemic time. The film ended up as the highest grosser in the actor’s career and turned out to be a major boost for the veteran actor at this time in his career. He completed the shoot of Khiladi except for a song and the film is announced for May 28th release. With the second wave of coronavirus all over, several big-budget and medium-budget films that are announced for release in summer are postponed. The updated release chart will be out soon after considering the situations in the next two weeks.

Going with the update, Ravi Teja decided to go ahead with Khiladi without changing the release date. He wanted the makers of Khiladi to release the film as per the plan even if 50 percent occupancy is imposed in Telugu states. Ravi Teja is heading for one more risk after Krack. Khiladi is said to be an action thriller with Ravi Teja playing dual roles. Ramesh Varma is the director and the recently unveiled teaser received decent response. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayati are the heroines. A Studios produced Khiladi and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music.