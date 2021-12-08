Real reason why Megastar turned a singing spree.

Megastar Chiranjeevi turned a signing spree like never before and he is busy with four back-to-back projects. He completed the shoot of Koratala Siva’s Acharya and has God Father, Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s film in shooting mode. Megastar allocated dates for all the three projects and is juggling between them. A veteran actor doing three films at a time is nothing but strainful. But Chiranjeevi is quite energetic and is completing the schedules on time. The real reason behind this is his daughter Susmitha Konidela. Susmitha played a crucial role in setting up all these projects.

She is personally and closely monitoring the happenings and schedules of these films. Right from the remuneration to the dates and the shooting schedules, Susmitha is involved and is managing things of Megastar. Susmitha also advised her dad to complete films on a quick note as he is over 60. Susmitha also kept a close watch on the diet of Megastar. Chiranjeevi is keen to release all these films before Sankranthi 2023. Acharya is announced for February 4th 2022 release.