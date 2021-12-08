Whopping amount spent on NBK’s wig for Akhanda

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is quite delighted with the super success of Akhanda. The top actor looked handsome and charming in the role of Murali Krishna and in the role of Akhanda, he looked unglamorous. Boyapati Sreenu knows how to present Balakrishna and the veteran actor looked handsome in all the three films directed by Boyapati. The latest news we hear is that the makers have spent close to Rs 50 lakhs on the wigs of the veteran actor. The makers purchased three wigs which costed them Rs 39 lakhs.

All these three wigs are used for the role of Murali Krishna in the film. A Mumbai-based hair specialist is hired to manage the look of Balakrishna in the film and the hairstylist was paid Rs 12 lakhs. On the whole, the makers had to spend Rs 50 lakhs on the wigs. The movie is made on a high budget and the makers are left in profits even before the film’s release. After a stupendous weekend, Akhanda is holding decent on the weekdays.