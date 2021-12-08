Akhanda enters 50cr club – List of 50cr Films

Akhanda on its 6th day has successfully entered into the 50 cr distributor share (worldwide) club. This is the first film for Nandamuri Balakrishna to enter this club. After an excellent weekend, the film is holding well on weekdays. Below is the list of films that have collected 50 cr share worldwide.

In the order of release date:

1. Magadheera

2. Dookudu

3. Gabbar Singh

4. Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

5. Attarintiki Daredi

6. Race Gurram

7. Baahubali

8. Srimanthudu

9. Nannaku Prematho

10, Sardaar Gabbar Singh

11. Sarrainodu

12. Janatha Garage

13. Dhruva

14. Khaidi No.150

15. Katamarayudu

16. Baahubali2

17. Duvvada Jagannadham

18. Jai Lava Kusa

19. Agnyaathavaasi

20. Rangasthalam

21. Bharat Ane Nenu

22. Naa Peru Surya

23. Geetha Govindam

24. Aravindha Sametha

25. Vinaya Vidheya Rama

26. F2

27. Maharshi

28. Saaho

29. Syeraa Narasimha Reddy

30. Sarileru Neekevvaru

31. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

32. Uppena

33. Vakeel Saab

34. Akhanda

Mahesh Babu / Pawan Kalyan leads the list with 6 films followed by Allu Arjun with 5 films. Chiranjeevi / Venkatesh has 2 each & NBK 1 film when it comes to the 80’s heroes.