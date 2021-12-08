Akhanda enters 50cr club – List of 50cr Films

Akhanda on its 6th day has successfully entered into the 50 cr distributor share (worldwide) club. This is the first film for Nandamuri Balakrishna to enter this club. After an excellent weekend, the film is holding well on weekdays. Below is the list of films that have collected 50 cr share worldwide.
In the order of release date:
1. Magadheera
2. Dookudu
3. Gabbar Singh
4. Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu
5. Attarintiki Daredi
6. Race Gurram
7. Baahubali
8. Srimanthudu
9. Nannaku Prematho
10, Sardaar Gabbar Singh
11. Sarrainodu
12. Janatha Garage
13. Dhruva
14. Khaidi No.150
15. Katamarayudu
16. Baahubali2
17. Duvvada Jagannadham
18. Jai Lava Kusa
19. Agnyaathavaasi
20. Rangasthalam
21. Bharat Ane Nenu
22. Naa Peru Surya
23. Geetha Govindam
24. Aravindha Sametha
25. Vinaya Vidheya Rama
26. F2
27. Maharshi
28. Saaho
29. Syeraa Narasimha Reddy
30. Sarileru Neekevvaru
31. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
32. Uppena
33. Vakeel Saab
34. Akhanda
Mahesh Babu / Pawan Kalyan leads the list with 6 films followed by Allu Arjun with 5 films. Chiranjeevi / Venkatesh has 2 each & NBK 1 film when it comes to the 80’s heroes.