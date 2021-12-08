ED to close Tollywood drugs case citing ‘no evidence’!

The Enforcement Directorate has reportedly decided to close the sensational Tollywood drugs case that came to light in 2017 after Telangana Excise department has registered 12 cases and arrested about 50 persons including key accused Kelvin and others.

The ED investigated whether Tollywood actors, directors, producers resorted to money laundering in the drugs case.

The ED summoned as many as 12 Tollywood personalities in September and October this year for investigation.

It examined the bank accounts of Tollywood personalities to detect whether they have diverted funds from their accounts to drug peddlers to purchase drugs.

The ED called producer-director Puri Jagannadh, actors Ravi Teja, Tarun, Navdeep, actress Charmee among others for questioning.

However, the ED reportedly did not find any evidence against Tollywood personalities of indulging in money laundering in drugs case.

For this reason, the ED has reportedly decided to close this case and file a chargesheet in the court stating that there was no evidence that Tollywood personalities indulged in money laundering.

The ED already gave a clean chit to Tollywood personalities earlier stating that there was no evidence that they consumed drugs after collecting their nail and hair samples and sent for forensic tests

The forensic tests reportedly found that they have not consumed drugs or narcotic substances.

Against this backdrop, the Tollywood drugs case is all set to be closed completely after four years.