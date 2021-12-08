YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju made sensational allegations against YSRCP Hindupur Lok Sabha member Gorantla Madhav.

Raju alleged that Madhav threatened to murder him for criticising YSRCP and AP CM YS Jagan. Raju said that Madhav threatened him in Parliament premises.

Raju said while he was passing through Parliament corridor, Madhav came to him and threatened to murder him if he fails to stop criticisim against YSRP and AP CM YS Jagan.

Raju on Wednesday (Tuesday) has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining against Madhav for threatening to murder him right in Parliament premises.

Raju said YSRCP MPs had abused him in Lok Sabha two days ago when the House was in session and now one of them threatened to murder in Parliament premises.

Raju said YSRCP has brought murder and abusive politics from AP to Parliament.

Raju requested YS Jagan to attend court cases personally and come out clean instead of trying to delay cases by seeking exemptions from personal appearance in courts in quid pro quo cases registered by CBI and ED against Jagan.