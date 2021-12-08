Ravi Teja crooning for the Fourth Time

Mass Raja Ravi Teja is back with a bang with Krack and the actor announced a heap of films. His next release is Khiladi and is directed by Ramesh Varma. For this action thriller, Ravi Teja is all set to lend his voice for a mass number. This is not the first time, Ravi Teja crooned for a song. He lent his voice for his films Balupu, Power and Disco Raja in the past. This is the fourth time, Ravi Teja is singing a song.

The film’s music composer Devi Sri Prasad composed a mass number and the movie team along with DSP felt that Ravi Teja would be the apt one to sing the song. The song will be released soon. Khiladi presents Ravi Teja in a dual role and the film is announced for February 2022 release. Action King Arjun plays the role of the lead antagonist. Ravi Teja is currently shooting for Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka and Ravanasura.