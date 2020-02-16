Real reasons behind Jagan desperate Delhi visits?

Unlike before, AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s repeated visits to Delhi have raised intense political speculation on a variety of issues. The 3 Capitals issue mainly came to the front. YCP tried to project that Jagan would be making any effort to get support of Modi Circar. If needed, YCP may join the NDA. This triggered lot of protests from within the YCP minorities. As a result, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced that he never made any comment on NDA joining issue. On the other hand, TDP has begun blaming Jagan Reddy for joining the BJP only to escape from his CBI multi-crore illegal assets cases. Whereas, political analysts are saying that BJP is trying to cripple both YCP and TDP by deepening AP crisis further.

Now, it is not yet clear whether Union Ministers will approve Jagan’s 3 Capitals plan. BJP AP leaders are still making all-out negative comments against Capital shifting. Amid this political uncertainties, another theory has come forward that Ras al Khaima, an Arab emirate, has contacted Indian government in the Vanpic scam case. For many months, Nimmagadda Prasad is jailed in Serbia. Did he name top leader behind Vanpic scam? TDP says that Jagan is making hectic visits to Delhi only because of these cases.