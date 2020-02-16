Bollywood clears space for RRR

SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly the country’s best director currently. His films surpassed India’s biggest hits and Baahubali: The Conclusion trashed all the Khan’s records which are named as the biggest hits. His next film RRR is releasing next year and the makers closed the Telugu deals recently. Rajamouli made sure that the figures will be finalized only before the release. There is huge demand for the Hindi theatrical rights and a couple of top filmmakers are already holding talks.

It is also known that several Bollywood filmmakers already decided to push their films for a week or two to avoid a clash with RRR. Rajamouli too is in plans to close the Hindi deal at the earliest so that the filmmaker will ensure a solo release for the film across the North Indian circuit. The shoot of RRR is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in this periodic drama that is announced for January 8th 2021 release.