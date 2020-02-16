Chaitu and Samantha expecting their first child?

Samantha Akkineni turned quite choosy after her marriage. She stood away from regular commercial films and signed films that brought her immense respect as an actress. Though Jaanu disappointed, Samantha scored full marks for her performance. The actress is now staying away from signing films and she wrapped up all her current commitments. Telugu360 exclusively learned that Chaitu and Samantha are expected their first child and hence Samantha decided to stay away from films.

The actress will take a long break as of now. Samantha wasn’t too excited about the scripts she heard recently. Hence she felt that this would be the right time to take a break. It is unclear as of now if the top actress returns back to films or restricts herself for her family. Chaitu is busy wrapping up Love Story and he will start shooting for Parasuram’s project from May.