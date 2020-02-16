Sarileru Neekevvaru Overseas Profit Loss Statement – Above Average

Sarileru Neekevvaru

Anil Ravipusi’s directional film Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles was released on January 11th 2019. Produced by Dil Raju &Anil Sunkara, the film has collected a gross of $2,273,000 in the USA to become the third-highest grosser for a Mahesh babu starrer and 12th highest of All Time for any Telugu film.

Coming to Profit loss details, the film has collected a distributor share of $1,207,000 which comes down to $1,007,000 ie, 7.20 Crores INR after deducting the expenses like VPF & Publicity. From Non-USA markets it has fetched another 3 Crores INR, to make it a total distributor share of 10.20 Crores INR in Overseas. The film was sold for 11.5 Crores INR which means the distributor has ended up with a loss of 1.30 Crores INR. It can be termed as an Above Average venture with around 10% loss for the distributor.

Theatre ChainGrossDistributor Share
Cinemark$972,000$535,000
Regal / AMC$719,000$345,000
Harkins$77,000$39,000
Marcus$72,000$36,000
Emagine$50,000$25,000
New Vision Theatres$31,000$16,000
Others$352,000$212,000
Total$2,273,000$1,207,000
VPF & Publicity$200,000
USA Share (Excluding VPF)$1,007,000 (7.20 Crores)
Other Countries Revenue3 Crores
Oversas Rights11.50 Crores
Profit/Loss in INR1.30 Crores Loss

Verdict: Above Average

