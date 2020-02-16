Sarileru Neekevvaru Overseas Profit Loss Statement – Above Average

Anil Ravipusi’s directional film Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles was released on January 11th 2019. Produced by Dil Raju &Anil Sunkara, the film has collected a gross of $2,273,000 in the USA to become the third-highest grosser for a Mahesh babu starrer and 12th highest of All Time for any Telugu film.
Coming to Profit loss details, the film has collected a distributor share of $1,207,000 which comes down to $1,007,000 ie, 7.20 Crores INR after deducting the expenses like VPF & Publicity. From Non-USA markets it has fetched another 3 Crores INR, to make it a total distributor share of 10.20 Crores INR in Overseas. The film was sold for 11.5 Crores INR which means the distributor has ended up with a loss of 1.30 Crores INR. It can be termed as an Above Average venture with around 10% loss for the distributor.
|Theatre Chain
|Gross
|Distributor Share
|Cinemark
|$972,000
|$535,000
|Regal / AMC
|$719,000
|$345,000
|Harkins
|$77,000
|$39,000
|Marcus
|$72,000
|$36,000
|Emagine
|$50,000
|$25,000
|New Vision Theatres
|$31,000
|$16,000
|Others
|$352,000
|$212,000
|Total
|$2,273,000
|$1,207,000
|VPF & Publicity
|$200,000
|USA Share (Excluding VPF)
|$1,007,000 (7.20 Crores)
|Other Countries Revenue
|3 Crores
|Oversas Rights
|11.50 Crores
|Profit/Loss in INR
|1.30 Crores Loss
Verdict: Above Average