Sarileru Neekevvaru Overseas Profit Loss Statement – Above Average

Anil Ravipusi’s directional film Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles was released on January 11th 2019. Produced by Dil Raju &Anil Sunkara, the film has collected a gross of $2,273,000 in the USA to become the third-highest grosser for a Mahesh babu starrer and 12th highest of All Time for any Telugu film.

Coming to Profit loss details, the film has collected a distributor share of $1,207,000 which comes down to $1,007,000 ie, 7.20 Crores INR after deducting the expenses like VPF & Publicity. From Non-USA markets it has fetched another 3 Crores INR, to make it a total distributor share of 10.20 Crores INR in Overseas. The film was sold for 11.5 Crores INR which means the distributor has ended up with a loss of 1.30 Crores INR. It can be termed as an Above Average venture with around 10% loss for the distributor.

Theatre Chain Gross Distributor Share Cinemark $972,000 $535,000 Regal / AMC $719,000 $345,000 Harkins $77,000 $39,000 Marcus $72,000 $36,000 Emagine $50,000 $25,000 New Vision Theatres $31,000 $16,000 Others $352,000 $212,000 Total $2,273,000 $1,207,000 VPF & Publicity $200,000 USA Share (Excluding VPF) $1,007,000 (7.20 Crores) Other Countries Revenue 3 Crores Oversas Rights 11.50 Crores

Profit/Loss in INR 1.30 Crores Loss

Verdict: Above Average