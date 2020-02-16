Bollywood beauty replaces Samantha in Maha Samudram

After the debacle of Jaanu, Samantha Akkineni decided to stay away from Maha Samudram, an emotional drama that will be directed by Ajay Bhupathi. Sharwanand is already on board as the lead actor and Samantha loved the plot but the latest happenings say that the actress already revealed her decision. Ajay Bhupathi already approached Aditi Rao Hydari and the actress gave her nod recently.

The other lead actor is yet to be picked up. The shoot of Maha Samudram starts in April and will release at the end of this year. Chaitan Bharadwaj will compose the music and Sitara Entertainments are the producers.