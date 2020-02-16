2 months and counting but no hope for Amaravati farmers

For the last two months, the farmers along with their families are taking part in protest dharnas in all the 29 villages in Amaravati Capital City area. They are showing the same fighting spirit that they showed in the first days of their agitation. But the question is how long these farmers can carry on their struggle. Their biggest challenge comes from the Jagan Reddy government which has become well-known nationally and internationally for its adamant reverse policies. Till now, CM Jagan Reddy has not even stopped to talk to the protesting farmers whose protests are en route to Secretariat. And, very sarcastically, ruling party leaders still advise farmers to take appointment and meet Jagan for claiming better compensation.

In the past few weeks, CM is showing greater zeal than before to shift his CMO and Secretariat out of Amaravati. The High Court is raising questions on the justification of Capital shifting. Modi government has not yet approved 3 Capitals. Farmers are a little happy over this. But, there are YCP Ministers who spoil their mood. One minister says Capital shifting began the day when Jagan made statement in Assembly two months ago. Another minister says new Capital will work from Vizag very soon. Two months and counting, there is yet no hope but Amaravati farmers swear it’s a do or die battle.