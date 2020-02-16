Will Vijay Devarakonda compensate for WFL Losses?

With the sudden rise of fame of Vijay Devarakonda, several producers rushed to lock the actor for their next films. Veteran producer KS Rama Rao who has been idle from the past few years planned a romantic entertainer with Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role. The actor was offered hefty remuneration but unfortunately, World Famous Lover failed to generate the needed buzz. Slowly Vijay Devarakonda took things into his control and there are strong speculations that some of the episodes were shot again by Vijay himself.

The release was pushed and KS Rama Rao had no control over the finances. World Famous Lover took a decent start but the day two numbers are shockingly low. Right before the release, Vijay Devarakonda took his remuneration home. KS Rama Rao is said to be losing huge money for the film. We have to wait to see if Vijay Devarakonda compensates for the losses or if he will stay away from meeting KS Rama Rao. Vijay is currently in Mumbai shooting for the second schedule of Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter.