Rebel YCP MP writes to PM on CAG report

The ruling YSR Congress MP from Narsapuram in West Godavari district, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking enquiry into the CAG report on the State government finances for 2020-21 year. The CAG report found fault with the State government for irregularities in accounting in the state.

The CAG also found that the government had spent money without getting the Assembly’s approval. It blamed the government for drawing money from the accounts without following the treasury code.

The CAG also found that some demand notes and appropriations of the state government from 2014-15 financial year were yet to get the Assembly’s approval. In some expenditure, the state finance department had failed to provide necessary explanation or justification, the CAG said.

Based on these observations of the CAG, the MP sought proper enquiry by the financial wings of the Central government. He also sought a forensic audit to check the total accounting by the state government and the allegations of the CAG.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who has been openly criticising the State government, chief minister and his own party leadership both in the Parliament and outside for the past two years, leaves no opportunity to nail the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Interestingly, the media that opposes Jagan also gives him highest priority.

The MP asked the Prime Minister to send senior officials to the AP government and inquire into the allegations of the CAG. He also wanted the Prime Minister to question the Finance Minister, senior officials of the Finance Ministry and the chief minister on the audit report.

It is to be seen what the Prime Minister would do with Raghurama Krishnam Raju’s latest letter against Jagan Mohan Reddy government.