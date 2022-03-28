RRR First Weekend Worldwide Collections : No.1 at Worldwide Box-Office

RRR has an excellent weekend at the box office as the film has collected a gross of 470 Cr Worldwide and a distributor share of 281 Cr. The film is No.1 at the Worldwide Box-Office for the March 25 – March 27 weekend ahead of the Batman. This is the first Telugu film and second Indian film after Master to achieve this feat though the latter one got the benefit of no major films released due to the pandemic during its release time. The film has done well in all the markets with Sunday registering better numbers than opening day in North India, Tamil Nadu & Kerala. AP/TS, Karnataka is super strong.

The film has collected 9.45 Mn USD in North America alone and the Hindi Version started picking up which is a very good sign for the long run.

Area First Weekend Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre release Business Nizam 53.45 Cr 38.40Cr 23.30 Cr 70 Cr Ceeded 26 Cr 21.10 Cr 16.50 Cr 45 Cr UA 16.28 Cr 11.69 Cr 7.18 Cr 26 Cr Guntur 11.47 Cr 9.50 Cr 7.70 Cr 18 Cr East 8.67 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr 17 Cr West 8.04 Cr 6.95 Cr 5.93 Cr 14 Cr Krishna 8.18 Cr 5.98 Cr 4.18 Cr 14 Cr Nellore 4.81 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.01 Cr 9 Cr Total AP/TS 136.90 Cr (170 Cr Gross) 104.41 Cr

73.15 Cr 213 Cr KA 20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross) 50 Cr TN 17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross) 45 Cr Kerala 5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross) 10 Cr North 45 Cr (99 Cr Gross) 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr Total 281.9 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross) 488 Cr