RRR First Weekend Worldwide Collections : No.1 at Worldwide Box-Office

RRR has an excellent weekend at the box office as the film has collected a gross of 470 Cr Worldwide and a distributor share of 281 Cr. The film is No.1 at the Worldwide Box-Office for the March 25 – March 27 weekend ahead of the Batman. This is the first Telugu film and second Indian film after Master to achieve this feat though the latter one got the benefit of no major films released due to the pandemic during its release time. The film has done well in all the markets with Sunday registering better numbers than opening day in North India, Tamil Nadu & Kerala. AP/TS, Karnataka is super strong.

The film has collected 9.45 Mn USD in North America alone and the Hindi Version started picking up which is a very good sign for the long run.

AreaFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam53.45 Cr38.40Cr23.30 Cr70 Cr
Ceeded 26 Cr21.10 Cr16.50 Cr45 Cr
UA16.28 Cr11.69 Cr7.18 Cr26 Cr
Guntur11.47 Cr9.50 Cr7.70 Cr18 Cr
East8.67 Cr6.93 Cr 5.35 Cr17 Cr
West8.04 Cr6.95 Cr5.93 Cr14 Cr
Krishna8.18 Cr5.98 Cr 4.18 Cr14 Cr
Nellore4.81 Cr3.86 Cr3.01 Cr9 Cr
Total AP/TS 136.90 Cr (170 Cr Gross)104.41 Cr
73.15 Cr213 Cr
KA20.75 Cr (37.75 Cr Gross)50 Cr
TN17 Cr (31.25 Cr Gross)45 Cr
Kerala5.25 Cr (12.35 cr Gross)10 Cr
North45 Cr (99 Cr Gross)100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 57 Cr (120 Cr Gross) 70 Cr
Total 281.9 Cr (470.35 Cr Gross)488 Cr

