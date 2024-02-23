x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Record budget for Ranveer Singh’s Don 3

Published on February 23, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Record budget for Ranveer Singh’s Don 3

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan walked out of the Don franchise and the real reasons were never disclosed. Bollywood young actor Ranveer Singh is on board for Don 3 and the filming commences very soon. Farhan Akhtar has spent close to two years on the scripting and the pre-production work of this stylish action thriller. As per the ongoing buzz, the film is planned to be made on a budget of Rs 275 crores which is huge. The makers never spent so much on the previous installments of Don when SRK was on board.

The shoot of the film will start in April and Kiara Advani is roped in as the leading lady. Don 3 will be shot across several international locations of the globe and the action stunts are the expected highlights. Excel Entertainment are the producers and Don 3 will release next year.

Next Jagan repeated same untruths at Ongole too, says Somireddy Previous Jagan distributes house site pattas at Ongole
else

TRENDING

image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini