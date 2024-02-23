Record budget for Ranveer Singh’s Don 3

King Khan Shah Rukh Khan walked out of the Don franchise and the real reasons were never disclosed. Bollywood young actor Ranveer Singh is on board for Don 3 and the filming commences very soon. Farhan Akhtar has spent close to two years on the scripting and the pre-production work of this stylish action thriller. As per the ongoing buzz, the film is planned to be made on a budget of Rs 275 crores which is huge. The makers never spent so much on the previous installments of Don when SRK was on board.

The shoot of the film will start in April and Kiara Advani is roped in as the leading lady. Don 3 will be shot across several international locations of the globe and the action stunts are the expected highlights. Excel Entertainment are the producers and Don 3 will release next year.