Home > Politics

Jagan distributes house site pattas at Ongole

Published on February 23, 2024

Jagan distributes house site pattas at Ongole

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy formally launched the distribution of registered conveyance deeds of house sites to 31.19 lakh beneficiaries who received house site pattas under Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu.

The Chief Minister also formally handed over house site pattas and conveyance deeds to 20,480 in Ongole Municipal Corporation limits, besides sanctioning funds for construction of houses. Government spent Rs 231 crore for purchasing land and developing lay out.
Addressing a huge public meeting before handing over the conveyance deeds to the women here on Friday, the Chief Minister said Government has done away with the policy of giving D-Pattas to the poor beneficiaries of house sites to remove disparities in conferring ownership rights.

Government has been following a uniform policy in conferring ownership rights on the allotted house sites to the poor as well as to other privileged sections like IAS officials, he said, adding this is in pursuance of the policy to treat all sections of society equally.
Hence, Government has decided to distribute freely registered conveyance deeds conferring full rights on the beneficiaries after 10 years and the registered documents would be made available at village and ward secretariats.

Government has been implementing reforms in education, medical and health and other sectors to narrow down disparities between the poor and rich sections of society so that the children from the weaker sections pursue English medium education on par with the children from the privileged sections.

He said Government has also enhanced the free medical treatment limit to Rs. 25 lakh under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme so that the poor would also be able to get medical treatment on par with the rich.

Disbursal of Rs.2, 55,000 crore through DBT welfare schemes, out of which 70 per cent of the benefit has gone to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities, resulted in their economic empowerment, he said, adding that provision of 50 per cent reservation in the nominated posts has also resulted in their social and political empowerment.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stone virtually for the Rs. 335crore water works scheme.
Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, several people’s representatives and senior officials participated in the programme.

