Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Home > Movie News

Tollywood waiting for AP Election Notification

CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen's Funky
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
Thandel's Bujji Thalli garners huge response
Vishwak Sen's Film Announcement Loading

Tollywood waiting for AP Election Notification

It is almost clear that there are no biggies lined up for summer 2024 release and the best season of the year is getting wasted. Tillu Square and Family Star are the only noted films that will be released in summer. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is out of the race and the makers will make a formal announcement about the postponement soon. Several filmmakers who produced small and medium budget films are waiting for the Election Notification of the Parliament and Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh. Once the notification is out, some of the small films will seal their release dates in April and May.

With no big releases, the summer 2024 season would be dry. There are reports that Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 may hit the screens in May but there is a huge post-production work to be wrapped up. Vishwak Sen’ Gangs of Godavari may release in May or June this year. Sharwanand and Sriram Aditya’s film is expected to release in May. We have to wait to see about the final release chart of summer.

Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen's Funky
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
Thandel's Bujji Thalli garners huge response

CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
Gross negligence continues
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case

