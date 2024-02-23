Tollywood waiting for AP Election Notification

It is almost clear that there are no biggies lined up for summer 2024 release and the best season of the year is getting wasted. Tillu Square and Family Star are the only noted films that will be released in summer. Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is out of the race and the makers will make a formal announcement about the postponement soon. Several filmmakers who produced small and medium budget films are waiting for the Election Notification of the Parliament and Assembly elections of Andhra Pradesh. Once the notification is out, some of the small films will seal their release dates in April and May.

With no big releases, the summer 2024 season would be dry. There are reports that Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 may hit the screens in May but there is a huge post-production work to be wrapped up. Vishwak Sen’ Gangs of Godavari may release in May or June this year. Sharwanand and Sriram Aditya’s film is expected to release in May. We have to wait to see about the final release chart of summer.