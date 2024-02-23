Akhil’s Film Loading Soon

Akhil Akkineni has delivered some of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema. His last film Agent was a massive dud and the hard work of the actor was wasted badly. Depressed with the debacle, Akhil took a break from work. He soon gave a nod for an action entertainer to be directed by a debutant Anil Kumar. Though the project was planned to be launched last year, it got delayed due to various reasons. Akhil and Anil Kumar are personally working on the final draft and the dialogue version is getting ready.

The film will have its official launch in March and the regular shoot will follow. This untitled film is planned on a massive budget of Rs 80 crores and UV Creations will produce this prestigious project. Akhil is aiming a comeback with this film. The lead actors and technicians are currently finalized and some big announcements are expected about the film from March.