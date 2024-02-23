x
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Movie News

Akhil’s Film Loading Soon

Published on February 23, 2024 by

Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Akhil Akkineni has delivered some of the biggest disasters of Telugu cinema. His last film Agent was a massive dud and the hard work of the actor was wasted badly. Depressed with the debacle, Akhil took a break from work. He soon gave a nod for an action entertainer to be directed by a debutant Anil Kumar. Though the project was planned to be launched last year, it got delayed due to various reasons. Akhil and Anil Kumar are personally working on the final draft and the dialogue version is getting ready.

The film will have its official launch in March and the regular shoot will follow. This untitled film is planned on a massive budget of Rs 80 crores and UV Creations will produce this prestigious project. Akhil is aiming a comeback with this film. The lead actors and technicians are currently finalized and some big announcements are expected about the film from March.

