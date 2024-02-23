x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sai Tej’s super hit sequel on Cards

Published on February 23, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Sai Tej’s super hit sequel on Cards

It has been close to one year since the release of Virupaksha and Sai Dharam Tej is yet to announce his next film. Though he lined up a couple of projects, they are kept on hold due to budget constraints. Sai Tej is also demanding big remuneration after the release of Virupaksha. The latest update says that he has given his nod for the sequel of his super hit film Chitralahari that released years ago. Kishore Tirumala who directed Chitralahari is working on the script and Sai Tej gave his initial nod for the idea. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this sequel.

An official announcement will be made very soon and the talks are going on. Sai Tej is also holding talks for a couple of new projects that will be announced soon. Two debutants narrated scripts and Sai Tej gave his nod for the drafts and the scriptworks are going on. They will be announced at the right time. Sai Tej is also on a weightloss mission and is working to cut down his weight.

Next Akhil’s Film Loading Soon Previous Raghurama complains to EC against AP CM
else

TRENDING

image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini