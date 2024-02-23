Sai Tej’s super hit sequel on Cards

It has been close to one year since the release of Virupaksha and Sai Dharam Tej is yet to announce his next film. Though he lined up a couple of projects, they are kept on hold due to budget constraints. Sai Tej is also demanding big remuneration after the release of Virupaksha. The latest update says that he has given his nod for the sequel of his super hit film Chitralahari that released years ago. Kishore Tirumala who directed Chitralahari is working on the script and Sai Tej gave his initial nod for the idea. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this sequel.

An official announcement will be made very soon and the talks are going on. Sai Tej is also holding talks for a couple of new projects that will be announced soon. Two debutants narrated scripts and Sai Tej gave his nod for the drafts and the scriptworks are going on. They will be announced at the right time. Sai Tej is also on a weightloss mission and is working to cut down his weight.