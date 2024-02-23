x
Raghurama complains to EC against AP CM

Raghurama complains to EC against AP CM

YSR Congress rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the State government. He took strong exception to the state government issuing orders to keep two helicopters ready for the use of the chief minister.

The rebel MP said that the chief minister wants to use the helicopters for his election campaign. He said that the chief minister wants to use the helicopters procured at the cost of the state exchequer for his election campaign.

The state government had issued orders on Thursday to keep two helicopters ready for the use of the chief minister. One helicopter would be kept at Vijayawada while the other would be kept at Visakhapatnam. The chief minister has a threat from the Naxalites and hence the helicopters are required for his safety.

The state government said that the chief minister would tour the north Andhra region using the helicopter from Visakhapatnam and the rest of the state from Vijayawada. The government wants to ensure that the chief minister’s security is tightened, and he is safe from any attacks.

The rebel MP said that it was against the election code as the chief minister wants to use the government money for the election campaign. He wanted the Election Commission to look into the issue and ensure that the chief minister does not use the helicopters for his party electioneering.

He also alleged that the chief minister was resorting to several election irregularities. He was also using the government functions to give political speeches, the MP said. The MP wanted; the Election Commission to regulate the chief minister and prevent him from making political statements from the government programmes.

The rebel MP alleged that the chief minister was using the government functions for his political campaign. He cited the example of house sites distribution at Ongole in Prakasam district on Friday. He said that the programme was organised by the government, but the chief minister had given a political speech making it a political meeting.

Next Sai Tej’s super hit sequel on Cards Previous RGV’s Vyooham fails again
