RGV’s Vyooham fails again

Ram Gopal Varma has been struggling hard to release his upcoming films Vyooham and Shapadham. Though all the legal hurdles were cleared and the release date was announced, the films were pushed to March at the last minute. The censor certificate did not reach the team, the sources but there are many other reasons for the film to be pushed. With many releases on Friday, Vyooham had no buyer and no takers to get a wide release. With enough controversies around and the trailer sounding uninteresting, the leaders of the official party too showed no interest.

Ram Gopal Varma announced that Vyooham and Shapadham will release on March 1st and 8th respectively. If the Election notification is out, the Election Code will be applicable and the films will not see the light. The rest of the hurdles have to be cleared if the Election notification is out. There are reports that the notification will be out before the end of next weekend and if this happens, Vyooham and Shapadham cannot be released in March. We have to wait to see what RGV will do to get a smooth release for these films.