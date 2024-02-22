Jagan resorting to mispropaganda on TDP-Jana Sena tie-up, says Atchen Naidu

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, could not digest the coming together of the TDP and the Jana Sena and thus he is resorting to mispropaganda against the alliance to bring rift between both the parties, said TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Thursday.

Briefing media persons on the decisions arrived at by the coordination committee of both the parties held earlier in the day, Atchen Naidu called upon the leaders and the activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena to effectively counter this misinformation campaign. Leaders and the cadre of both the parties should realise the fact that they have joined hands only in the interest of the State and for the welfare of the people, Atchen Naidu observed.

The TDP State unit president made it clear that a combined decision will soon be taken on the joint manifesto and the seat-sharing by TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan. Both the parties are organising a massive joint public meeting at Tadepalligudem on February 28, he said and called upon the activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena to attend the meeting on a large scale to send a strong warning to Jagan.

“Various subjects have come up for discussion during the coordination committee meeting where all the leaders are unanimous in their opinion that it is for the first time in the history that they have seen such an unperforming and useless Chief Minister. From day one, this Chief Minister has been acting as a psycho destroying all the systems in the State,” Atchen Naidu said.

Political leaders, media persons and the people could not move freely in this dictatorial regime and every section, including the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities, are falling victim to the robbery by the ruling party leaders, he remarked. Those who are raising their voice against this atrocious rule are mercilessly being done to death, Atchen Naidu said and stated that after observing all such inhuman activities of this Government the TDP and the Jana Sena have decided to join hands to put an end to this autocratic rule.

The sole aim of both the parties is that Jagan should not come back to power in the interest of the five-crore people of the State, he said. As the electoral battle will soon begin in the State both Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan have decided to send a strong message to the people.

Besides the TDP and the Jana Sena activists, the victims of Jagan too should attend the meeting to raise their voice freely, Atchen Naidu said. The TDP State unit president said that certain elements are making efforts to bring in a rift between both the parties and made an appeal to the leaders and activists of both the parties to be cautious and not trust such mispropaganda.

Besides strongly condemning the recent attacks on the media, the coordination committee meeting also resolved to solidly stand by the media houses which are informing the public only the facts with no distortion of truths, Atchen Naidu said and felt that the attacks on the media by Jagan and co are certainly attacks on democracy. The TDP State unit president made an appeal to the people to stand by the TDP-Jana Sena combine till a Rama Rajya is established in the State.