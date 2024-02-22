x
Home > Politics

TDP, Jana Sena panel meets on manifesto

Published on February 22, 2024 by

TDP, Jana Sena panel meets on manifesto

The TDP and Jana Sena committees met in a hotel in Vijayawada on Thursday to take stock of the situation and to discuss the combined manifesto for the two parties. TDP senior leader and state unit president K Atchennaidu led the party leaders while Jana Sena political advisory committee chairman Nadendla Manohar led the Jana Sena team.

TDP leaders Yanamala Ramakrsihnudu, Payyavula Kesav, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Pithani Satyanarayana and Tangirala Sowmya represented the TDP, while Kandula Durgesh, Kotikalapudi Govinda Rao, Bommidi Nayakar, and Palavasala Yasasvini represented the Jana Sena at the meeting.

The leaders discussed inclusion of loan waiver for the self-help group women across the state in the manifesto. However, they have not taken a decision on the issue. The subject would be placed before TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan at a later date for final decision.

The meeting also finalised a joint meeting to be held at Tadepalli Gudem on February 28. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would address the joint meeting. The meeting decided to intensify the campaign against the use of volunteers in the election process. The ruling YSR Congress had proposed to use the volunteers in election duty. They are getting ready to lodge a complaint with the Election Commission and request the EC to stop using the volunteers for the election duties.

Later, speaking to media persons, Atchennaidu said that the YSR Congress had destroyed all institutions in the last five years. He further alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was planning to create violence in the state as he had realised that he was losing the election. He also said that the ruling YSR Congress leaders were attacking the media houses only due to fear of losing the battle.

While asking people to be alert during the elections and ensure that the YSR Congress is defeated, Atchennaidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the name of the state at the national level. He further said that people have lost their right to speak openly on any issue in the last five years.

Jana Sena leader Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan is firm on keeping the opposition vote united. He said that the meeting had discussed everything that keeps the opposition intact. He said that they have also made an appeal to the rank and file of the two parties to work together from the grassroots.

