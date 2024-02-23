Jagan repeated same untruths at Ongole too, says Somireddy

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has repeated the same untruths that he has been uttering everywhere, said TDP politburo member, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, on Friday.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that during the TDP regime the then chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has distributed two cents of land each to the homeless while Jagan has reduced it to one cent. This apart, besides the funds allocated by the Centre for construction of houses to the beneficiaries, Chandrababu Naidu has released an additional Rs 1 lakh while Jagan did not bother to release any funds from the State pushing the beneficiaries into deep debts, he added.

Are the gang members of Jagan not betrayers of the poor as they illegally occupied 14 lakh acres in the past 57 months, Somireddy said and pointed out that 5,000 acres was distributed to the poor through the scheme introduced by Chandrababu Naidu for the benefit of Dalits and the downtrodden sections of society while Jagan revoked it doing great injustice to them. In the name of distributing pattas for one cent, the YSRCP leaders indulged in a whopping Rs 7,000 cr scandal, he said.

A total of 2.6 lakh TIDCO houses were built during Chandrababu Naidu regime, Jagan did not distribute these housing units to the beneficiaries but raised curtains in the name of land distribution to deceive the poor as the elections are fast approaching, the TDP politburo member stated. About 12 lakh housing units were constructed and distributed to the poor in the five years of the TDP rule, but Jagan who came to power by making a false promise of building 25 lakh houses did not fulfil it thus cheating the poor, he felt.

What is more astonishing is that Jagan has forcibly collected between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 in the name of One Time Settlement (OTS) for the houses constructed years ago while NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu were the chief ministers of the State, he pointed out. Stating that over 80 per cent of the population in the 29 villages of the people’s capital Amaravathi are Dalits, BCs and minorities, Somireddy said that Jagan has invited villagers from other areas creating rift among them.

The coming TDP-Jana Sena government will again revive the scheme to distribute two cents of land each to the beneficiaries as justice was done to the Dalits, BCs and minorities only during Chandrababu Naidu regime, Chandramohan Reddy added.