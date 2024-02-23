x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan repeated same untruths at Ongole too, says Somireddy

Published on February 23, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Jagan repeated same untruths at Ongole too, says Somireddy

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has repeated the same untruths that he has been uttering everywhere, said TDP politburo member, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, on Friday.

Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that during the TDP regime the then chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has distributed two cents of land each to the homeless while Jagan has reduced it to one cent. This apart, besides the funds allocated by the Centre for construction of houses to the beneficiaries, Chandrababu Naidu has released an additional Rs 1 lakh while Jagan did not bother to release any funds from the State pushing the beneficiaries into deep debts, he added.

Are the gang members of Jagan not betrayers of the poor as they illegally occupied 14 lakh acres in the past 57 months, Somireddy said and pointed out that 5,000 acres was distributed to the poor through the scheme introduced by Chandrababu Naidu for the benefit of Dalits and the downtrodden sections of society while Jagan revoked it doing great injustice to them. In the name of distributing pattas for one cent, the YSRCP leaders indulged in a whopping Rs 7,000 cr scandal, he said.

A total of 2.6 lakh TIDCO houses were built during Chandrababu Naidu regime, Jagan did not distribute these housing units to the beneficiaries but raised curtains in the name of land distribution to deceive the poor as the elections are fast approaching, the TDP politburo member stated. About 12 lakh housing units were constructed and distributed to the poor in the five years of the TDP rule, but Jagan who came to power by making a false promise of building 25 lakh houses did not fulfil it thus cheating the poor, he felt.

What is more astonishing is that Jagan has forcibly collected between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 in the name of One Time Settlement (OTS) for the houses constructed years ago while NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu were the chief ministers of the State, he pointed out. Stating that over 80 per cent of the population in the 29 villages of the people’s capital Amaravathi are Dalits, BCs and minorities, Somireddy said that Jagan has invited villagers from other areas creating rift among them.

The coming TDP-Jana Sena government will again revive the scheme to distribute two cents of land each to the beneficiaries as justice was done to the Dalits, BCs and minorities only during Chandrababu Naidu regime, Chandramohan Reddy added.

Next Bhuvaneswari’s call to TDP cadre to fight against YSRCP’s atrocities Previous Record budget for Ranveer Singh’s Don 3
else

TRENDING

image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response

Latest

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Ashika Ranganath in Vishwak Sen’s Funky
image
Shocking: Manchu Manoj urges to allow him into his House
image
Thandel’s Bujji Thalli garners huge response
image
Vishwak Sen’s Film Announcement Loading

Most Read

image
CM Chandrababu Naidu Push for Digital Transformation
image
Gross negligence continues
image
Relief For RGV In Social Media Case

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini