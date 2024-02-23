Bhuvaneswari’s call to TDP cadre to fight against YSRCP’s atrocities

Nara Bhuvaneswarai, the wife of TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday made an appeal to the party cadre to get ready for the upcoming battle to put an end to the atrocities of the YSRCP leaders in the State.

Terming the coming electoral battle as ‘Kurukshetra’, Bhuvaneswari, called upon the party activists to actively take part in the war as these elections are very crucial for the TDP. Bhuvanesari visited the family members of party activist, Munivelu, at Tumbur of Narayanavanam mandal of Satyavedu Assembly segment.

Later, addressing the party cadre gathered there she said that the YSRCP Government is trying to threaten Chandrababu and other party leaders not only by foisting false cases but also resorting to illegal arrests. The YSRCP is hatching a conspiracy to confine the TDP leaders to their residences to get the votes, she said and felt that this needs to be countered successfully.

False cases have been foisted against thousands of TDP activists are several party workers were illegally taken into custody thus causing great inconvenience not only to them but their family members too, Bhuvaneswari stated. “The TDP activists should come forward to save the State and also to fight against those who are saying that they are ‘Sidhham’ (ready),” she remarked.

Stating that the party cadre is their strength, Bhuvaneswari made an appeal to them to work hard to see to it that the yellow flag raises high in the coming elections and to bring Chandrababu Naidu back as the chief minister.