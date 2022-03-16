Record deal for KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar

KGF: Chapter 1 created a sensation across the country and the film’s director Prashanth Neel is in huge demand. He is done with the work of KGF: Chapter 2 and the film releases in summer. He is shooting for Salaar featuring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. Prashanth Neel closed the overseas deals of KGF: Chapter 2 and Salaar recently. Phars Films acquired the overseas rights of both the biggies for a whopping amount of Rs 100 crores. This is a huge deal for an Indian film excluding Baahubali and RRR.

KGF: Chapter 2 has Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles and the film is announced for April 14th release. Salaar is an action thriller and Prabhas plays the role of a mafia don. Hombale Films are producing both these projects. The release date of Salaar is yet to be announced and the shooting portions will be completed by the end of April.